Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

CFPZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $19.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25. Canfor has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

