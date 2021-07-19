CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The company has a market cap of C$750.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

