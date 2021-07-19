Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

