Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 204.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,659.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,475.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,527.00.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

