Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $160.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

