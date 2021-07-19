Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 950 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Moody’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after acquiring an additional 133,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 10,216 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.85, for a total transaction of $3,420,827.60. Insiders sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

MCO opened at $377.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.60. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $379.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

