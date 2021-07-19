Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 12,065 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 379.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $135.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

