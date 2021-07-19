Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 261 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $96.41 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.32.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

