Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.29 price objective on the stock.

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $2.29 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

