Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 77.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cardinal Health by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

CAH stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

