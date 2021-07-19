CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells $876,652.62 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

CarGurus stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 41.9% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after buying an additional 380,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $12,206,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

