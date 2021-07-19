Cartesi Price Reaches $0.36 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $138.14 million and $12.21 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00098507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00147227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,635.05 or 1.00193551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,756,618 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.