Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Cascades stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

