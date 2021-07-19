Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.50 and last traded at $74.86. Approximately 16,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,471,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
