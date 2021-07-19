Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.50 and last traded at $74.86. Approximately 16,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,471,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

