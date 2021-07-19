Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $494,370.00 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CTLT stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Catalent by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

