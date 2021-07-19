Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $494,370.00 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CTLT stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
