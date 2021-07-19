Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of CPCAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.19. 35,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

