Catriona Yale Sells 10,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. 171,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.