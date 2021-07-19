Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

