Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

CVE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. 737,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924,589. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 484,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

