Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,994 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Centene worth $38,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.00. 32,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.36. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

