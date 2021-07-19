Centerbridge Partners L.P. Buys 400,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for approximately 8.3% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $89,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,522 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,513,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

