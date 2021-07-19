Centerbridge Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,789,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.65 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,231. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

