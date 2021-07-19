Centerbridge Partners L.P. Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. CF Acquisition Corp. IV accounts for 0.1% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $2,936,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $3,436,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,314,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

