Centerra Gold (CG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Centerra Gold (TSE: CG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/16/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$11.50.

7/15/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

7/13/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$10.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

7/9/2021 – Centerra Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.25. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Centerra Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.53. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59.

Get Centerra Gold Inc alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.27%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.