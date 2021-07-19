Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

