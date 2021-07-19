Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.61

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 441147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.53 and a quick ratio of 16.53.

In related news, major shareholder (Bermuda) Ltd Gap purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

