Needham & Company LLC Increases Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Price Target to $4.75

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.50 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.85 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. Analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.