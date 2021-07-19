Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $573,300.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $342,440.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

