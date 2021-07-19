Chad M. Robins Sells 4,934 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Chad M. Robins sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $36.76 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.45.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.