Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in June

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 166.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWSRF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

