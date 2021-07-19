Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Lowered by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,398 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 22.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $195,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $121.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.