Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Chemesis International stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.31. 293,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,679. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

