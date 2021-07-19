Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Chemesis International stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.31. 293,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,679. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Chemesis International
