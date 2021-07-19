Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) versus Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20% Abraxas Petroleum -567.57% -148.04% -55.31%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Abraxas Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Abraxas Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A Abraxas Petroleum $43.04 million 0.47 -$184.52 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abraxas Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

