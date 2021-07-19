Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,905. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

