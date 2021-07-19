Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $98.00 million and approximately $282.62 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013233 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.07 or 0.00773948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

