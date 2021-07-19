Chronologic Hits Market Cap of $124,237.37 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $124,237.37 and $15.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013216 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00773336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,626 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,746 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

