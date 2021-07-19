CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Short Interest Update

CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MBAIF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62. CIBT Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.