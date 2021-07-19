CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Short Interest Update

CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MBAIF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62. CIBT Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.67.
CIBT Education Group Company Profile
