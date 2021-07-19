Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

CSCO opened at $53.70 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.