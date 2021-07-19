Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

