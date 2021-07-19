Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 142,463 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,463 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,491 shares of company stock worth $6,031,548 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Outset Medical stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

