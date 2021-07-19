Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,104,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS PMGMU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.