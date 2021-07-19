Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,154,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of PropTech Investment Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth about $290,000.

Shares of PTIC stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

