Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 955,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Research Alliance Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $133,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $972,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Alliance Corp. II alerts:

Shares of RACB stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Alliance Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Alliance Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.