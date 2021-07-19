Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,119,107 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,119,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $16,836,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $15,593,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $13,834,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $11,636,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $11,066,000.

Shares of DCRNU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,426. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

