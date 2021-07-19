Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Citi Trends worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRN opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.78. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

