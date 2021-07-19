Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,272 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

