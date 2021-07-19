Citigroup Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $713.80 million, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

