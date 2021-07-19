Citigroup Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 182.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 154,982 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HARP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.82. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,331 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

