Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVY opened at $15.10 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust operates as closed-end management investment Company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

