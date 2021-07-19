Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,075 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

